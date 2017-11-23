UK food and drink exports reach £5.9bn

The third quarter has seen the UK’s food and drink experts grow to £5.9 billion, a rise of 14.7% on the same period last year.

The findings come from the latest quarterly Exports Snapshot from the Food and Drink Federation.

The snapshot highlights key UK food and drink export figures for the third quarter of 2017.

Q3 saw further growth, building on the strength of the record-breaking first half results seen earlier this year.

According to the findings, the Q3 rise represents growth of 11% to £16.1 billion from January to September 2017 against the same period last year.

From January to September, Ireland, France and the US remained the top three destinations for UK food and drink in terms of overall value.

The US remains the UK’s top non-EU market for exports of food and drink, reaching £1.6 billion, up 7.7%.

Growth was reported in all top 20 markets during that time period, apart from Spain, which saw a 7.1% decrease due to reduced sales of barley and wheat (-78%).

The balance between exports to non-EU and EU markets shifted slightly in the third quarter, with growth to non-EU markets (+18.2%) out-performing EU markets (+12.5%).

There has been notably rapid growth in the sector’s exports to the Philippines (+289.1%), Latvia (+116.1%), and Iceland (+73.2%).

The surge in growth to the Philippines was led by higher demand for pork (85%), whisky (277%), cheese (1608%) and salmon (226%), while exports to Latvia more than doubled to reach £129 million, driven by sales of whisky (131%), wine (239%), gin (86%) and fish fillets (125%).

Exports of branded products grew by 14.3% in Q3, reaching £1.5 billion, and up 12.7% to £4.3 billion for the first nine months of the year.

This means branded export growth is firmly on track to reach FDF’s export ambition ahead of schedule.

In 2015, the FDF set a target to grow exports of branded food and non-alcoholic drink by a third, from a 2014 baseline, reaching £6 billion by 2020.

Despite the growth recorded, the UK’s food and drink trade deficit increased by 0.7% to -£5.6 billion in Q3 2017 as our trade deficit with EU countries widened.

As part of the Government’s Industrial Strategy, FDF is developing sector deal proposals to boost specialist export support for the industry, with an aim of delivering ambitious long-term export targets for the industry.

“UK food and drink is recognised throughout the world for its quality and we must be ready to take advantage of the opportunities created from leaving the EU,” said FDF Director General Ian Wright.

“Exports to non-EU markets did outperform those to EU markets in the last quarter but the EU remains our number one trading partner.

“With fewer than one in five food and drink manufacturers exporting, it is vital that we continue to work closely with Government in order to take advantage of the opportunities to sell Great British and Northern Irish food and drink abroad.”