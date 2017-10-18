Free-from brand launches UK’s first plant-based cheesecake range

British free-from brand Freaks of Nature is building on the success of its dairy-free desserts with the launch of the UK’s first plant-based chilled cheesecake range.

The all-natural range – free from dairy, gluten, eggs, soya, white sugar and preservatives – is available in two flavours in a 90g single pot: Strawberry and Chocolate & Caramel.

The cheesecakes are the latest addition to the brand’s free-from dessert range, which also includes three flavours of chilled desserts – Cocoa Loco, Zingy Thingy and Mango Fandango.

Founder Peter Ahye said: “It’s our mission at Freaks of Nature to offer decadent, liberating and most importantly delicious tasting desserts, with absolutely no junk.

“Our new cheesecakes bring something completely new and unique to the free-from market, which is continuously in high demand.”