UK bans junk food ads in all children’s media

New limitations on the advertising of food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar in the UK are coming into force from July.

The new rules – announced last December following a consultation – mean that advertisements that promote foods high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) cannot appear in media aimed at children under 16 – or where under 16s make up at least 25% of the audience.

The move has been welcomed by the food industry.

“Two years ago, FDF announced its backing for major changes to the way food and drink is advertised, based on our belief that non-broadcasting advertising rules should be in line with the strict rules already in place for TV,” said Iain Wright, Director General of the Food and Drink Federation.