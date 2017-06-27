Tyson Foods rolls out video monitoring for chicken care

Tyson Foods has launched a new animal well-being initiative that combines the latest technology with high-touch monitoring and training to improve the care of chickens.

The company has implemented the US meat industry’s most extensive third-party remote video auditing (RVA) system. This is believed to be the world’s largest team of animal well-being specialists.

The pilot project for controlled atmosphere stunning will commence at two of its poultry facilities this year.

Video from cameras in Tyson Foods’ chicken plants is analysed by trained off-site auditors and data feedback is provided daily, weekly and monthly to plant management to deliver excellence in animal welfare practices.

Tyson Foods also is launching an RVA pilot project to assess on-farm catching of birds for transport to processing facilities.

Video will be audited and analysed by Arrowsight for adherence to humane treatment of animals, allowing immediate follow-up if any concerns are identified.

Tyson Foods also will launch two pilot projects within the next year to test a process called controlled atmosphere stunning.

Support of the use of gas as a more humane way to render the bird unconscious before processing has increased over the past several years among scientists, veterinarians and animal welfare advocates, since it eliminates the handling of conscious birds.

The company will evaluate the results of the pilot program to determine if CAS is a reasonable alternative to the existing method before it makes decisions about deploying it at other facilities.