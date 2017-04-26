Tyson Foods picks up Cincinnati sandwich maker

Tyson Foods is set to acquire Cincinnati sandwich maker AdvancePierre Foods Holding in a $4.2 billion deal.

Tyson said the deal furthers its position in the prepared foods segment, with AdvancePierre’s portfolio fitting well with its strategy to expand into fresh prepared foods offering for both out-of-home and in-home eating occasions.

Tom Hayes, Tyson President and CEO, said: “The AdvancePierre leadership team has created significant value through the implementation of a new business management model, focus on quality and service and attention to the growth opportunities in convenience foods.

“The addition of AdvancePierre aligns with our strategic intent to sustainably feed the world with the fastest growing portfolio of protein packed brands. This transaction will provide an attractive current premium to AdvancePierre shareholders as well as significant ongoing benefits to Tyson shareholders and the customers and team members of both companies.”

AdvancePierre President and CEO Christopher D. Sliva added: “This combination will allow AdvancePierre to accelerate its growth and broaden its distribution network by leveraging Tyson’s existing distribution infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities. Importantly, the transaction also offers compelling and certain value for our shareholders and will provide long-term benefits for our team members and customers.”