Tyson expands Pottsville distribution centre with $59m investment

Tyson Foods is laying the groundwork for growth and improving efficiency with a $59.7 million expansion of its Pennsylvania distribution centre.

The project, which will begin this summer, includes construction of a 164,000-square foot addition to the existing facility.

The Pottsville distribution centre currently serves retail and foodservice customers in the Northeast region, including Maine, Vermont and New York.

The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2018 and will add 114 jobs, bringing total employment at the distribution centre to about 220.

Tyson Foods received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $46,400 WEDnet grant and $228,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs.