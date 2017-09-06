Tyson to build new chicken facility to match demand

Tyson Foods is expanding chicken production with plans to build a $320 million poultry complex in eastern Kansas.

The growing demand for chicken has prompted the move, with the state-of-the-art operation enabling the producer to keep up with consumers.

Situated near Tonganoxie, in Leavenworth County, the new facility will be made up of a processing plant, hatchery and feed mill.

The operation, currently scheduled to begin production in mid-2019, will produce pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide.

The plant will be capable of processing 1.25 million birds per week, increasing Tyson Foods’ overall production capacity.

It is expected to generate $150 million annual benefit to Kansas and employ some 1,600 people.