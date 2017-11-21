Tyson to build $300m chicken production complex in Tennessee

Tyson Foods will build a $300 million chicken production complex in western Tennessee to meet rising consumer demand.

The poultry producer’s decision follows a formal invitation of city, county and state leaders to build the complex in the City of Humboldt.

The complex, slated for opening in late 2019, is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs.

“The location is attractive to us because of the strong support we’ve received from state and local leaders, the existing industrial park and availability of labour, as well as access to feed grains produced in the region,” said Doug Ramsey, group president of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

Tyson said it selected western Tennessee over potential sites in other states, but added that some of those other sites will remain under consideration for future poultry production expansion.

This is the second major economic development project Tyson Foods has initiated in Tennessee this year.

In August, the company announced an $84 million expansion of its Union City operations. Including Union City, the company currently operates four facilities in the state.