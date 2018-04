Twinings has launched its first ever cold water infusions designed for use in a water bottle on-the-go and reflecting the changing face of the tea market.

Dubbed Cold In-fuse, the new product requires consumers to drop the bag in cold water, leave it before shaking.

Made from all natural ingredients, the new range is available in three flavours – watermelon, strawberry and mint; passion fruit, manga and blood orange, and blueberry, apple and blackcurrant.

