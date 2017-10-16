Turning data into meaningful information

Star Refrigeration’s consultants, Star Technical Solutions (STS), refrigeration plant optimisation and energy management system, Ethos, remotely monitors and analyses data and identifies corrective actions which are proven to save electricity. It also provides data on available plant capacity which facilitates future investment planning. It can also provide the kind of load profiling necessary for demand side management of the electricity supply.

To enable the service STS install sensors and an Ethos panel to the cooling/heating system. This sends information via the built-in 4G mobile connection to a web portal. This information is displayed on a computer or mobile phone in the form of an online dashboard which gives details on plant performance and current operating conditions.

Ethos represents a completely new way of looking at energy efficiency in cooling systems. It takes an in-depth look at the energy aspect of the plant rather than refrigeration specific values such as ambient temperatures.