Tsubakimoto Europe to exhibit at Drinktec

Tsubakimoto Europe B.V, a premium manufacturer of industrial drive chains, will be highlighting its specialised chain solutions for the beverage industry at Drinktec.

Designed for maximum service life and performance, Tsubaki offers a number of chain variants to support hygienic operations.

The RS Lambda chain offers internal lubrication via oil impregnated bushes, eliminating the contamination risks associated with externally lubricated chains.

Similar in construction, the Tsubaki Traypacker chain also features internal lubrication, enabled by NSFH1 food grade lube integrated as standard.

Finally, the Neptune chain for harsh application environments will be on display, featuring high tensile strength and an increased resistance to wash downs.

Tsubakimoto will be exhibiting in Hall C1 Booth 436.