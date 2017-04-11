Hunger for salads rising as Troy Foods see 50% growth

Troy Foods, the Yorkshire-based vegetable and salad producer, has seen its own brand ‘s:a:l:a:d:s’ range grow by 50% over the last 12 months bringing it to a value of £5 million following the launch of a number of new lines last year and with more planned for 2017.

Since launching its first s:a:l:a:d:s products eight years ago supplying Heron Foods, Troy Foods has extended its lines to meet growing demand for ‘food to go’ and now supplies its products to retail outlets throughout the UK.

Made at the company’s BRC approved salad site in Leeds, the latest products in the range include Italian pasta, coleslaw, chicken and bacon pasta, potato salad, fruity couscous, tuna and sweetcorn pasta and beetroot salad.

“Our salads range was developed by our talented NPD team after spotting a gap in the market for making branded, potted prepared sala