Troy Foods investment launches own mayonnaise brand

Troy Foods, the Yorkshire-based vegetable and salad producer, has invested £200,000 this year to increase volume in its mayonnaise production and enable it to launch its own range of mayonnaise for the food service and retail sectors under its ‘m:a:y:o’ brand.

The range of premium mayonnaises comprises ‘everyday’, ‘premium’ and ‘free range’ products available in 5 litre or 10 litre packs. Low fat options are also available to cater for the needs of the health and education sectors.

The Yorkshire business established its own BRC approved mayonnaise plant ten years ago to produce dressings for its products. Following further investment in the line to increase capacity, Troy Foods is now able to offer its own branded mayonnaise to the cash and carry, foodservice and delivered wholesale sectors.

“Having established a highly efficient, high care mayonnaise production facility to provide dressings for our range of salads, there was growing demand from customers for us to offer our mayonnaise as a product in its own right,” said James Kempley, General Manager at Troy Foods. “In nationwide taste tastes, our m:a:y:o brand fared extremely well against the established market leaders and we believe consumers will appreciate its more competitive price while still enjoying a premium product.”

Troy Foods is also celebrating being awarded the Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council last month, following its Five Star accreditation earlier in the year.

“To receive this prestigious accolade is an amazing achievement and testimony to the hard work and ongoing commitment of the entire team in putting health, safety and environmental management at the core of what we do,” added Mr Kempley. “This latest recognition also demonstrates our focus on delivering quality and excellence to customers, suppliers and employees in every aspect of our business.”

Based in Leeds where it has three premises and employs 600 staff, the third generation family business supplies a selection of prepared vegetables for ready meals and retail packs in leading supermarkets.