Troy Foods grows salad division

Troy Foods, the Yorkshire vegetable and salad producer, has appointed Peter Canetti as Managing Director of its rapidly expanding salads division based in Leeds.

Mr Canetti, who has worked in chilled food manufacturing for 26 years, joins from Walkers Deli, part of the Samworth Brothers Group, where he was Production Director. Prior to that, he spent six years with Greencore, latterly as general manager at its Spalding Food to Go operation.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Troy Foods’ salads division. He aims to further grow and develop the sbusiness both by seeking new opportunities with current customers and also by winning new customers as the company continues to expand its range of dressed salads which includes coleslaw, potato and pasta salads.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join a well-established business with huge potential where I believe my input as part of the management team can make a real difference in helping take Troy Foods to the next level,” said Mr Canetti.

James Kempley, General Manager of Troy Foods, added: “With his impressive track record holding a number of senior roles in chilled food manufacturing with some of the biggest names in the UK, Peter brings a wealth of experience. We believe he will make a valuable contribution in helping us to achieve our aim of building Troy Foods into a £100 million turnover business in the next five years as we continue to invest in our manufacturing facilities and team in order to reliably deliver quality and service to our customers.”