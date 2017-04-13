Tropicsoul introduce natural drinks range to the UK

Tropicsoul have launched their five-strong, natural tropical fruit drinks range into the UK market.

The range is made up of 100% tropical fruit juice, filling a hitherto untapped niche in the market.

The fruit is grown and picked in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean islands. The company utilise use HPP technology to preserve all nutrition and fibres from the fruit, and to ensure the goodness remains locked in.

Last year saw the range scooping the ‘Best New Natural Drink Product in Scandavia’ and was a finalist for the ‘Best New Natural Drink Product in Europe’ in the Natural and Organic Product Awards 2016.

Tropicsoul is the brainchild of Peter and Estefany Backman, who also run a family sister company, AM Frutas y Vegetables, in the Dominican Republic.

The duo brings 38 years’ experience in fruit sourcing, production and creation of premium tropical fruit products.

They are targeting all major and independent retailers, with an emphasis of customers who shop natural and organic ranges and that are looking for a truly unique and exotic experience.