Treofan to supply phthalate-free packaging films

Treofan, the German BOPP film specialist, is now supplying its customers with phthalate-free packaging films on request.

To make these films, the company said, only phthalate-free base polymers are used in the extrusion process.

Treofan’s standard films already have a very low phthalate content of just 0.001% (< 10 mg/kg). By way of comparison, PVCs have concentrations of up to 30%.

The use of phthalates in plastics is currently under discussion. Therefore demand is growing, particularly in the food industry, for materials completely free from these chemicals.