Biggest trade push for Australia’s horticulture sector

In a bid to bolster Austalia’s export market, Hort Innovation has launched the biggest ever trade push in the nation’s horticulture sector.

This complements its investment of more than $10.5 million into trade activities over the next year.

A key component of the initiative is the new ‘Taste Australia’ in-market export activity, which will help promote premium Australian produce in current and future markets.

The plan will also see more R&D to grow market access, and increased support for current and aspiring exporters.

Hort Innovation chair Selwyn Snell said the potential for growth is significant given Australia’s solid reputation for producing high-quality produce, wide untapped opportunities, and the industry’s appetite for trade.

Developed in consultation with growers, State and Federal Government agencies and other trade stakeholders, Taste Australia will be launched with more than 200 industry representatives at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong next month.

Hort Innovation will this year invest 40% more on trade show efforts than last year and growers and industry representative participation in overseas promotional activities will rise by 30%.

It will also continue to collectively work with a number of Research and Development Corporations including Dairy Australia, Wine Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia to showcase premium food and beverages at events overseas under the ‘Taste Australia’ banner.

This trade push is funded by Hort Innovation using industry research, development and marketing levies and funds from the Australian Government with some activities supported by co-investment from research and trade partners.