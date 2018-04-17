tna opens food processing hub in Netherlands

tna has opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Netherlands which, it says, will reinforce its position as a maker of food processing equipment for the potato and vegetable processing industries.

Located in Woerden, 30 kilometres outside of Amsterdam, tna Netherlands Manufacturing will be dedicated to tna’s processing equipment, including fryers and freezers, but also pre-processing equipment such as peelers, washers and dryers.

With a total area of 3,600 m2, the new facility will allow tna to increase its production capacities to better respond to the growing demand for its wide range of solutions, while making its technology even more accessible to customers and prospects.

The facility will also host an expanded Food Technology Testing Centre (FTTC) and a dedicated product demonstration area, incorporating both processing and packaging equipment in a single location.

Now double the size, the new FTTC has been equipped with an even wider range of tna’s food processing solutions, so that customers can get a first-hand experience of how tna’s equipment operates in a fully operational factory setting.

In addition, a showcase of the latest controls technology will help food manufacturers gain a better understanding of how advanced equipment integration, detailed data collection and cloud-based controls can transform their production line efficiencies.

Nadia Taylor, co-founder and Director of tna, said: “The new site is three times bigger than the previous Florigo factory, which not only strengthens our current manufacturing capabilities, but also ensures that we have the capacity to further expand our operations in the future.”

“The Netherlands has always played an important role in the global potato processing industry,” added CEO Alf Taylor.

“The Dutch are not only amongst the top ten potato producers in the world, but also achieve the highest average yield rates per square meter.

“We’re proud to be part of such an important sector and look forward to continue sharing our own success with the local industry.

