Time running out to enter prestigious ‘Made in Lincolnshire Awards’

There are just over two weeks left before the 14th April nomination deadline for prestigious ‘Made in Lincolnshire Awards 2017’.

The event will undoubtedly help raise awareness of all the county has to offer, bringing new opportunities for all companies involved, whether you area a niche produce company, an SME producing processing machinery, or a large business that exports goods from Lincolnshire.

Organised by Streets Chartered Accountants, NatWest and Business Lincolnshire (part of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP), the event seeks to celebrate the areas manufacturing sector and showcase the diversity and creativity of those manufacturing in Greater Lincolnshire.

The categories for entrants are:

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Locally

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Nationwide

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Overseas

Made in Lincolnshire for Many Generations

To Be Made in Lincolnshire (new product idea)

Made in Lincolnshire – World Class

Garry Wilkinson, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, told Business Link: “Having recently co-hosted the Lincolnshire Manufacturing Conference with Lincolnshire County Council, we got a real insight into the contribution that the area’s manufacturing sector makes to the UK economy. NatWest is now delighted to be involved with the forthcoming Made in Lincolnshire Awards that will celebrate the very best in expertise and innovation locally.”

Individuals are invited to self nominate or nominate another business/product stating why they think it is special and worthy of recognition, for example it may be revolutionary, innovative or solves a problem.