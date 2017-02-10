Thaifex to showcase Asian food and beverage industry

Thaifex – World of Food Asia 2017, the continent’s preeminent food and beverage show, throws open its doors on May 31 to food and beverage professionals from all over the globe.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse of Germany, the event has burgeoned over the years and now spans a record 93,500 square meters.

More than 1,800 companies are expected to present and market their products and services through 4,600 booths, making it a melting pot of industry talent and innovation. With that in mind, it’s ideally suited for business people, manufacturers, importers & exporters, as well as wholesalers, retailers and the hospitality sector.

Positioned at the cutting edge of innovation, Thaifex takes pride in pinpointing industry trends through its Trend Zone and Trend Topics, in coordination with Innova Market Insight – the event’s official knowledge partner. The former will smoke out hot issues enveloping the food and beverage industry, proving trade visitors with informative booklets detailing consumer trends and valuable insights into the latest product developments.

Thaifex is also lifting the lid on sustainability by exploring the different ways to adopt a more sustainable approach to running Asia’s food and beverage event.

Thaifex takes place on 31 May to 4 June 2017 at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information, visit www.thailandfoodfar.com or www.worldoffoodasia.com.