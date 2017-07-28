Thai Union pledges to more sustainable seafood supply chain

Amid corruption allegations and illegal overfishing, Thai Union Group – the makers of John West Tuna – has pledged to more sustainable and socially responsible seafood.

The Group’s pledge follows a concerted campaign from Greenpeace.

As part of this pledge, the Group has committed to measures which will, it claims, tackle illegal fishing and overfishing, and improve the livelihoods of the hundreds of thousands of workers across its supply chains.

This latest commitment builds on its earlier sustainably strategy, SeaChange, with efforts to support best practice fisheries, reduce unethical practices in its global supply chains, and bring more responsibly-caught tuna to key markets.

Greenpeace International Executive Director Bunny McDiarmid said: “If Thai Union implements these reforms, it will pressure other industry players to show the same level of ambition and drive much needed change. Now is the time for other companies to step up, and show similar leadership.”

Greenpeace and Thai Union have agreed to meet every six months to assess the company’s progress and implementation. At the conclusion of 2018, an independent third-party will review progress to-date on the commitments.