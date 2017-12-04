Tetra Pak launches ‘industry-first’ modular portfolio

​​​​​​​​​​In what they claim is an industry-first, Tetra Pak has launched a modular portfolio of heating systems that offers tailor-made processing solutions for food makers.

The modules can be combined in any number of configurations, the company said, allowing every heating solution to be customized to meet the specific needs of each individual customer.

“With our new modular portfolio we are working with the customer in a completely collaborative way,” said Ola Elmqvist, Vice President Business Unit Liquid Food at Tetra Pak.

“This is crucial since every customer has increasingly different challenges and priorities, that often change over time.

“We start with detailed discussions about their business, such as the products they produce, their production process, running time, utility costs, and their short term, as well as long term goals.”

Tetra Pak has completed trials of the new modular portfolio with customers in Europe and Russia.