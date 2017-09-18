Tetra Pak launches ‘pioneering’ extrusion line for ice cream makers

Tetra Pak has launched an ice cream extrusion line which, it said, promises “unparalleled product quality and volume flexibility for medium-capacity producers”.

The new line uses an independently controlled horizontal cutter to slice the ice cream as it emerges from the extruder, in what is believed to be an industry first.

This patented technology means the cutting speed stays consistently fast – irrespective of the line speed – ensuring a precise, clean cut even at low rates of production.

By programming the cutter to operate at different speeds and movements, ice cream producers can also switch between multiple products on the same line while maintaining the highest possible quality.

With a capacity range of 5,000 to 18,000 products per hour, the line offers much-needed volume flexibility to medium-sized producers, allowing them to increase or decrease output without compromising efficiency.

Elsebeth Baungaard, Product Manager, Tetra Pak, said: “A surge in competition in the global ice cream market has increased pressure on medium-sized producers.

“They must be more agile in responding to consumer needs, producing greater varieties of products at smaller volumes, while maintaining a high-quality standard and low production costs.

“This line has been designed to meet exactly these requirements.”