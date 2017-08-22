Tesco launches ‘Zilla Eggs’ to combat avocado waste

Avocadoes have profoundly aligned with hearts and minds of millennials, but none are apparently immune to its peculiar creamy texture and ‘good fat’ credentials.

Now, Tesco is launching a new smaller, snack-sized variety alongside its regular-sized counterparts.

The smaller avocado is about the size of an egg and will be sold, appropriately, in recyclable egg-style boxes to prevent spoilage.

The retailer said this is part of its latest push to curb food waste.

Typically, these smaller avocados would have been rejected by growers.

The rare, mini avocados or ‘Zilla Eggs’ are about a third of the size of regular avocados and are 24 times smaller than the giant sized Avozilla avocado.

“These Zilla Eggs are a brilliant way to offer customers great tasting, high quality avocados, which previously would have been rejected by growers because of their size,” said Tesco avocado buyer James Cantoni.

He added: “They are perfect for customers who want to snack, without the usual fuss or worry of wasting the other half of the avocado. And it also helps producers who are able to sell even more of their avocado crop.”

Last year, demand for avocados rose by more than 30%.

Tesco said it that by running this trial, it will help broaden the fruit’s appeal. The delicate skin of this smaller size, which can be peeled away by hand, makes it an ideal snacking food.

The Zilla Eggs are available for a limited time at 100 stores.