Tesco uses waste sugar to aid struggling bees

Sugar might be getting a bad rap in the beverage and snack food markets, but a new scheme launched by Tesco is using sugar to help struggling bees.

Sugar from split bags that is no longer fit for human consumption is collected by the supermarket’s stores in the Cornwall and Devon area and sent to a local bee conservation charity.

Beekeepers then turn the sugar into syrup or fondant which is given to the bees as a replacement for nectar and honey.

Since 2007 the UK’s bee population has dwindled by a third as a result of fewer wildflowers, pests and various diseases, all of which makes it harder for bees to produce enough honey to feed themselves throughout the winter.

Lucy Hughes, Tesco’s Community Manager at Callington store in Cornwall, said: “Bees are not only central to the process of pollinating crops which later become our food but are an iconic part of the Great British countryside.

“I hope this small but important project will go some way to support our local bees and help them through the winter months.”

The programme, which is run in partnership with the Bee Improvement Programme for Cornwall (BIPCo) currently involves nearly 10 stores in the West Country.

Nick Bentham-Green, chairman of BIPCo, said: “Recent poor summers have also contributed to bees struggling to get enough stores into the hives to feed their colony throughout the winter.

“The Tesco scheme is a great help, especially at this time of year, and is helping towards the conservation of the native British honey bee.”