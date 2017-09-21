Tesco suppliers unite to tackle food waste

In a groundbreaking move, Tesco has partnered with suppliers who will adopt the UN Sustainability Goal to halve food waste by 2030.

The suppliers – representing over £17 billion worth of Tesco sales – will publish food waste data for their own operations within 12 months and have committed to take the steps needed to reduce food waste in their supply chain.

Moreover, suppliers – including Yeo Valley; Greencore; Icelandic Seachill; Kerry Foods; Bakkavor; Müller Milk & Ingredients and more – will make it easier for consumers to reduce waste in their own homes.

In addition, Tesco announced its businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary have published their food waste data, following four years of publication in the UK.

This follows the launch of Tesco’s food waste hotline earlier this year.