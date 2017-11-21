Tesco launches ‘authentic tasting’ low-alcohol wines

Spurred on by the growing thirst for low-alcohol wines, Tesco has launched a new “authentic tasting” range in the UK.

No longer a niche, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options have become increasingly popular due to health, lifestyle and myriad other factors.

Tesco, the UK’s biggest supermarket, claims that its new range is “virtually indistinguishable in taste from its alcoholic counterparts”.

The range is made up a Cabernet Tempranillo, a Grenacha-Rosé and a Sauvignon Blanc – with the latter two in both still and sparkling varieties.

The wines, which contain less than 0.5% alchocol, were developed in partnership with wine producer Felix Solis.

Tesco, which said sales of its low-alcohol wines have more than doubled in the last year, cite a production technique for the taste authenticity of its latest additions.

The new spinning cone technique gently removes the alcohol without sacrificing the aroma, quality and flavour profile of the wine.

Until now most non-alcoholic wines have been fermented until they reach the point where they are about to turn alcoholic so the liquid never actually becomes wine.

Another popular method involves removing the alcohol but replacing it with a number of sugars and artificial flavours to bring back the flavours lost through the process.

“Consumption of alcohol in the UK down is down by 18 per cent over the last decade and we’re seeing more customers looking for a quality wine drinking experience without the alcohol,” said Tesco wine expert Alexandra Runciman (who developed the range).

“In recent years we’ve seen improvements in the quality and range of low and no alcohol ciders and beers which have put the wine equivalent firmly in the shade.

“This is the first wine range of its kind sold by a supermarket which offers customers a real comparable alternative to popular varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc, without any compromise on taste.”