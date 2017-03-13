Tesco strengthens supply chain with ‘food waste hotline’

Identifying food waste hotspots has become easier for growers and suppliers after Tesco launched an online ‘food waste hotline’.

The hotline is accessible to all Tesco suppliers via the retailer’s online Supplier Network, a resource used by over 5,000 Tesco partners regularly.

It will serve as a new link between these businesses and Tesco Product teams, and will enable them to alert Tesco to potential supply chain food waste and work together to take action.

Supply chain food waste accounts for a significant proportion of UK food waste. Tesco is committed to helping halve all UK food waste by 2025 and currently works closely with suppliers to reduce food waste where it occurs.

For instance, last summer’s weather meant a warmer period than forecast and as a result the strawberry crop all ripened at the same time. Tesco’s response was to take the whole crop and introduce large boxes of strawberries to stores – helping customers and avoiding food waste on farm.

The hotline will provide another way for this to continue, while enabling Tesco to work directly with suppliers to identify emerging as well as the more long term food waste issues they face.

Matt Simister, Commercial Director, Fresh Food and Commodities at Tesco, said: “The ‘food waste hotline’ is another little help we are making to achieve this with our suppliers. It helps our suppliers gain direct, easy access to our Product teams, and this will enable us to identify food waste hotspots and systemic issues and work in partnership to tackle them.”