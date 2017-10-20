Tesco wages war on food waste with green satsumas

Green skinned satsumas have been conscripted into Tesco’s fight against food waste as the supermarket doubles down on erroneous produce.

Early season temperatures in Spain have slowed the natural process that turns the skins of satsumas and clementines their iconic orange.

Despite being slightly green in appearance, the fruit is still as perfectly sweet and as juicy as you’d find as when they turn orange. Something Tesco is keen to highlight to consumers.

It claims to be the first supermarket in the UK to start selling these green-tinged easy peelers.

In order to accelerate the colouring process, growers have been putting the fruits into a ripening room but this extra handling has led to a small amount of fruit being damaged and wasted.

By taking out this stage shoppers will also be able to benefit from the move as the fruit will have an extra shelf life of up to two days meaning less potential food waste in the home.