Tesco cashes in on vegan trend with new plant-based range

Tipped as one of the major food trends of 2018, Tesco has further legitimised the flourishing food sector with the launch of a range of new vegan ready meals.

With celebrities and influencers taking to vegan diets in droves, and campaigns such as ‘Veganuary’ and ‘Meat Free Monday’ gaining popularity, the once market niche has become an industry darling.

Looking to capitalise on their growth, Tesco has partnered with chef Derek Sarno to create ‘Wicked Kitchen’.

Prepared exclusively for Tesco, the new range – including crispy carrot ‘pastrami’, wicked-meated barbecued ‘shrooms and Sourdough Pizza – launches this week in 600 stores across the UK.

In the last year alone Tesco has directly seen the effect of those lifestyle choices with demand for chilled vegetarian ready meals and meat substitutes soaring by 25%.

Chef Derek said: “When I first arrived in Britain from America I was hugely surprised at how little choice there was for vegans and those considering a lifestyle change.

“For too long, vegans have been overlooked, with many offerings that are available seemingly created to appease rather than truly please.

“Wicked Kitchen plans to change all that and I’m proud to work with Tesco and offer all its customers delicious meals to get them on board with this growing foodie revolution.”