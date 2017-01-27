‘UK’s leading food business’ created in £3.7bn Tesco Booker merger

Tesco, the UK’s biggest supermarket group, has agreed to buy food wholesaler, Booker Group, creating the “UK’s leading food business” in a £3.7 billion deal.

As well as owning the Premier, Budgens and Londis convenience store brands, Booker Group is also the UK’s largest cash and carry operating, adding significant capabilities and expertise to Tesco’s own offering.

Tesco said that pooling its own retail and digital capabilities with the wholesale and supply chain experience of Booker, the combined group will provide great choice, quality, price and service in the food market, as well as boosting efficiency and reducing food waste.

“This merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco’s growth prospects by creating the UK’s leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital,” said Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO.

He added: “Wherever food is prepared and eaten – ‘in home’ or ‘out of home’ – we will meet this opportunity with the widest choice and best possible service available.”