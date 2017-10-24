Tesco backs British produce with Fruit & Veg Pledge

Tesco is the first of Britain’s ‘Big 4’ supermarkets to back the National Farmers’ Union Fruit & Veg Pledge.

This commitment to British agriculture will also see the retailer bolster the amount of vegetables in people’s diets by lending its support to The Food Foundation’s ‘Peas Please’ pledge.

Designed to nurture long-lasting relationships between retailers and growers, the Fruit & Veg pledge highlights the importance of treating suppliers fairly, reducing food waste and buying more British fruit and veg when it’s in season.

Tesco said the move buildings on steps taken to redefine its relationship with suppliers over the last three years.

Clearly the effort is paying off as it was named ‘the most improved retailer’ in the Groceries Code Adjudicator’s most recent annual survey.

By supporting the Pease Please pledge, Tesco said it will prioritise increasing the amount of vegetables when developing recipes and introducing new products, and ensure more vegetable options are included in evening meal deals.

In addition, it will continue to work with its supplier partners to develop new products to increase overall consumption of vegetables, as it works to help customers make healthier food choices.

NFU President Meurig Raymond said: “By offering this vital certainty and commitment, Tesco’s suppliers of fruit and veg will be in a stronger position to invest in their business, plan for the future, boost productivity and compete in a global marketplace.”

He added: “With surveys showing that 90% of the public think farming is important to the UK economy and that 89% think it is important to have a productive farming industry, it is timely for Tesco to publicly show their support for British farmers.”