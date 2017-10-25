Interplay between tech & ingredients highlighted at Fi Europe

With the Expo FoodTec Pavilion and its new Content Hub, this year’s Food ingredients Europe offers a vast range of packaging, machinery, processing and consultancy services.

With 1,000 square meters dedicated to Expo FoodTec and more than 100 suppliers in attendance, Fi Europe & Ni will provide insights into the most interesting technologies, as well as top quality content via presentations and speeches, all designed to meet demand for a show that provides a one-stop shop for visitor solutions.

Located in hall 8, the prime Fi Europe location, the Expo FoodTec Pavilion is aimed at management and experts in packing and purchasing, laboratory services, quality control and R&D.

For exhibitors, it offers a unique opportunity to make personal contact with future clients.

For the first time ever, an information centre at the heart of the Expo FoodTec Pavilion will summarise innovations, interesting start-ups and expert views.

The Expo FoodTec Content Hub will deliver free-to-attend presentations, speeches and information videos as well as samples of promising new finished products.

On 28 November, Blue-tec founder Lex van Dijk will explore his sustainable approach to energy efficient osmosis processing technology.

Another highlight is the expert session on food fraud by Marjan de Bock Smit, founder of SIM (Supply chain Information Management) on 29 November.

The same day, Rob Kooikmans, co-founder of FoodRecall.nl & Food Safety Experts, will provide a hands-on explanation of how to make ingredients and food manufacturing spaces fit for the future.

“Fi Europe & Ni is and always will be an ingredients show, but there are so many interesting involvements between ingredients and the various aspects of FoodTec that we feel a strong commitment to present these to our visitors,” said Richard Joyce, Brand Director of Fi Europe & Ni.

“In future, we would like to further develop this zone within Fi Europe & Ni. The Content Hub is a first step – there is so much to talk about.

To underline the importance of the Expo FoodTec zone, a special award category within the Fi Europe Innovation Awards is dedicated to innovative FoodTec products or concepts.