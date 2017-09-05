TCL to produce food products based on microbiome modulation stream

As part of a new agreement with UK life sciences business OptiBiotix Health, Tata Chemicals will manufacture a sugar for use in food products.

The agreement grants Tata Chemicals (TCL) the right to scale-up and exclusively manufacture galacto-oligosaccharide produced by OptiBiotix’s LP-LDL strain (LPGOS).

TCL will use this sugar for use in food and over the counter products.

Leveraging OptiBiotix’s microbiome modulation expertise, TCL will create products which selectively modify an individual’s microbiome to improve health.

LPGOS has been shown to increase the growth and biological activity of OptiBiotix’s LP-LDL in gut models.

Moreover, it has also modified an individual’s existing microbiome reducing cholesterol by up 22%.

LPGOS is the first of a range of ingredients being developed by OptiBiotix which can modify an individual’s current microbiome to improve health.

OptiBiotix believes this creates opportunities to use LPGOS in a wide range of food products to help reduce cardiovascular risk factors and improve health.

These ingredients are heat resistant and stable during processing, which creates the opportunity to incorporate low cost, safe, ingredients which modulate specific elements of the microbiome in a wide range of food products.