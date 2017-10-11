Tate & Lyle expand sweetener output at Slovakian facility

Food ingredients and solutions provider, Tate & Lyle, is planning to double capacity of its non-GMO Maltosweet Maltodextrin at its Slovakian facility.

Maltosweet Maltodextrin is a nutritive corn-based speciality sweetener made from locally sourced non-GMO dent and waxy corn starch.

It acts as a binder, viscosity provider, fat replacer and bulking agent. The ingredient is used in a wide range of food and beverages such as infant formula, sports drinks, dairy desserts and sauces.

“This expansion will enable us to meet growing customer demand for non-GMO maltodextrins, and particularly in the infant food sector for regions such as Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific,” said Joan Braca, President, Speciality Food Ingredients, Tate & Lyle.

“It will also further strengthen our speciality food ingredients solutions offering worldwide.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in 2019.