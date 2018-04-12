Tate & Lyle expand food application lab in Mexico

Tate & Lyle, a provider of speciality food ingredients and solutions, has expanded its food application laboratory and customer-facing facilities in Mexico City.

The newly located and expanded laboratory, with its pilot-scale capabilities and on-site application expertise, will enable manufacturers to design, trial and benchmark different recipe formulations across a range of categories.

Other services range from ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) used for sterilisation, to physico-chemical analysis, which helps manufacturers to understand how ingredients and processes affect their finished products.

The new lab is part of a regional network of four Tate & Lyle labs located in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Renata Cassar, Senior Research Scientist, Latin America, Tate & Lyle, said: “There is an urgent need in Mexico and Latin America for more food and beverage options that can support healthier diets and lifestyles.

“The dual challenge of over and under-nutrition in the region means that manufacturers are increasingly seeking solutions which cut calories, fat and sugar, and enrich products.

“Although the need and demand for healthier options is clear, we know that consumers will not compromise on taste and it’s this challenge – making healthy food tastier, and tasty food healthier – that our food scientists and application experts are helping food businesses overcome.”

