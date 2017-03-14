Tailored maintenance plans increase food processor productivity

Yamato Scale Dataweigh UK has launched a series of affordable maintenance contracts designed to help food manufacturers and processors increase productivity and profitability by reducing the risk of machine failure.

There are four maintenance packages available – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Custom – offering either bespoke service levels to meet specific requirements or fixed response times and site visit frequency.

Yamato assists companies maintain their productivity by ensuring that its machines are well-maintained to prevent failure. It also eliminates risks from defective parts because its fully trained engineers only fit genuine Yamato spares.

Andrea Spencer, Commercial Operations Manager at Yamato, said: “Regular maintenance ensures the smooth running of production lines, reduces the risk of costly shutdowns and lowers costs.”

Customers who opt for Yamato’s Platinum Package can expect bespoke expert customer service levels to meet their specific requirements or fixed response times and site visit frequency.

Ms Spencer added: “We will fully train our customers’ staff in the operation of Yamato equipment. A planned maintenance sequence is factored into their plan and their machines will be calibrated every six months to ensure continued accuracy.”

All Yamato repair and servicing is carried out by the firm’s own qualified and experienced team of engineers.

“The benefits of regular maintenance are worth their weight in gold,” said Ms Spencer.