Swapping beef for beans secret to reducing greenhouse gasses

A research consortium has found that if American consumers swapped beef for beans, the US would immediately realise 50 – 75% of its greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2020.

The researchers –from four US universities – said that beef cattle are the most greenhouse gas-intensive food to produce and that the production of legumes results in one-fortieth the amount as beef.

“Given the novelty, we would expect that the study will be useful in demonstrating just how much of an impact changes in food production can make and increase the utility of such options in climate-change policy,” said Loma Linda University researcher Helen Harwatt, PhD – who headed up the research.

In a 10-page paper, Harwatt and her colleagues noted that dietary alteration for climate change mitigation is currently a hot topic among policymakers, academics and members of society at large.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gases, Harwatt and her team concluded that shifting from animal-sourced to plant-sourced foods could help avert global temperature rise.

The study also found that beef production is an inefficient use of agricultural land. Substituting beans for beef would free up 42% of US cropland currently under cultivation — a total 1.6 times the size of the state of California.

Harwatt applauds the fact that more than a third of American consumers are currently purchasing plant-based products that resemble animal foods in taste and texture.

She said the trend suggests that animal-sourced meat is no longer a necessity.