Sustainable coffee cups manufactured to mark UK City of Culture

A series of distinctive coffee cups carrying the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification have been manufactured to mark Hull becoming UK City of Culture.

Paper cup manufacture Benders Papers Cups produced the range for its client Falkingham & Taylor (Vending).

The special City of Culture 2017 coffee cups will carry PEFC’s distinctive “two trees” label, thereby providing coffee lovers with the assurance that the materials used in the manufacture of the commemorative certified cups have been both responsibly and sustainably sourced.

Based in Hull, Falkingham & Taylor (Vending), is a family run business with over 50 years’ experience in the vending industry, and serves customers from heavy industry to retail.

Adrian Pratt, Benders’ Marketing Manager, said: “Benders is committed to sustainable sourcing of its raw materials. PEFC Chain of Custody certification provides full traceability for all paper cups manufactured from materials sourced in sustainably managed forests.”

PEFC, as the world’s leading forest certification system, has certified more than 300 million hectares of forests to PEFC’s internationally recognised Sustainability Benchmarks, supplying more than 18,000 Chain of Custody certified companies with responsibly sourced timber and wood products, such as those used in producing fibre-based paper products such as packaging.

Today, more and more companies from SMEs to global brands are keen to demonstrate that the fibre they use in their packaging materials comes from a certified sustainable source. This is important as consumers are increasingly conscious of how their purchasing decisions impact on the world’s natural resources.