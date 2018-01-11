Supermarket listing for UK’s first carbonated coconut water

Indie drinks outfit, C7 Brands, is bringing the UK’s first carbonated coconut water to consumers after securing a listing with Sainsbury’s.

With the brand already growing rapidly in Ireland, Scandinavia and Spain, Coco Fuzion 100 has added Sainsbury’s to its swelling portfolio of listings – which also includes TK Maxx, Bestway Batleys and WH Smith.

Coconut water is the fastest growing category in the US and UK ready-to-drink market, and global sales are set to double from $2.7 billion to $5.4 billion by 2020. And the category is ripe for innovation.

Coco Fuzion 100’s 250ml cans of carbonated coconut water are available in Mango, Lime, Raspberry and original flavour.

Each can contains naturally occurring, highly-hydrating electrolytes, and has no added sugar or preservatives.

The company has also recently secured rugby legend Chris Robshaw and boxing star Chris Eubank JR as brand ambassadors.