Food makers target sugar alternatives in public health push

Retailers and manufacturers are calling on food and drink suppliers to help identify sugar alternatives in a bid to improve public health.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) are inviting ingredient manufacturers, product specialists and researchers to submit details of sugar alternative ingredients and products that may help companies reformulate.

The organisations are looking for ingredients that will help sugar reduction, whilst enabling companies to maintain product quality, taste, product safety and shelf life.

The BRC and the FDF will use the information to create a list for manufacturers and retailers in order to further support sugar reduction efforts across the food and drink industry.

The initiative follows the publication of Public Health England’s guidelines on sugar reduction and supports the Government ambition laid out in the Childhood Obesity Plan to reduce sugar by 20%.

Those suppliers who produce suitable sugar alternative ingredients are encouraged to complete an application form which can be found here.

Andrea Martinez-Inchausti, Deputy Director Food Policy at the BRC said: “We are putting a call out for any information on technical solutions and alternatives to sugar, to help retailers deliver tasty but more wholesome products.”

Kate Halliwell, Nutrition and Health Manager at the FDF, added: “We are confident this initiative will go a long way in supporting retailers and manufacturers in their sugar reduction efforts, leading to significant improvements in public health.”