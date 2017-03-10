Starch blend improves texturizing, drying time for European confectionery

A newly developed texturizing solution from Cargill will enable European confectionery manufacturers to achieve optimal texture and transparency while slashing the drying time of free-from winegum applications.

C*Clearset® 35426 is a blend of specialty starches for gelatin-free sugar confectionery applications with outstanding functionality. Cargill said it provides a softer texture with excellent flavour release, optimal transparency and facilitates up to 50% reduction in drying time compared to a single starch base.

European sales of gummy and jelly products which purport a texture-related appeal, have doubled over the last five years.

According to Euromonitor, the demand for gums and jellies will continue to grow in Europe, with the Middle East and Africa being the fastest growing region.

“Not only are we seeing a change in consumer preference for softer and more transparent sweets, but we expect a rise in demand for gelatin-free products. The appeal for vegan products is expanding across all categories beyond those who avoid animal products for ethical reasons,” said Laura Goodbrand, EMEA starch product manager for Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers.

She added; “To cater to the need of this growing consumer base, gelatin use in gummies and jellies is being progressively phased out, with ‘gelatin-free’ increasingly highlighted on product packaging.”

Developed by Cargill’s technical expert, the starch was designed to improve the processing of gelatin-free, starch-based winegums without compromising on taste.

“During research, specific specialty starch products were identified as containing properties that would enhance confectionery applications,” said Jan Delobel, senior confectionery application specialist.

“Extensive application testing in our pilot process facility provided a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by our customers and enabled C*Clearset® 35426 starch to be tailored, in partnership, to their process flow.”