Star Refrigeration unveil new industrialCO2 Refrigeration Packages

Star Refrigeration have announced the launch of their new Envi range of eco-friendly, industrial CO2 refrigeration packages to provide a long-term solution for smaller scale industrial applications for temperature controlled storage, food and drink manufacturing and inline freezing and chilling.

The range of pre-engineered, energy efficient industrial CO2 refrigeration packages are one of the industry’s first industrial CO2 refrigeration solutions to offer longevity along with high performance and a competitive price tag.

Up until now, those seeking refrigeration solutions in an industrial setting but with a capacity of under 300kW faced something of a conundrum. The F-gas regulation is moving end-users away from HFCs through the imposition of stringent restrictions in the production of high global warming potential refrigerants and sharp price hikes.

At the same time, the use of industrial ammonia systems is unsuitable in certain applications due to its capital costs and toxicity potential when used in enclosed environments. As a result, customers have been forced into adopting commercial, line-assembled CO2 packs, geared towards non industrial applications or HFCs which are subject to phasedown.

David Wallace, Director of Sales at Star Refrigeration, said: “From the initial development phase we strived to respond to market demand by developing a competitive solution which allowed customers with smaller industrial applications to move away from HFCs and use natural refrigerants, without compromising quality or life span.

“With over 40 MW of project install capacity, Star Refrigeration leveraged their wide experience in delivering bespoke CO2 refrigeration solutions for industrial applications to engineer the new generation of industrial build, self-contained CO2 refrigeration packages.”

The low temperature Envichill, Envicold, Envifreeze and Envichiller are efficient and long term solutions for industrial applications with capacities up to300 kW.

The Envichill, Envicold and Envichiller solutions feature single-stage transcritical CO2 packs, multiple semi-hermetic reciprocating compressors and Star Refrigeration’s patented low-pressure receiver, delivering enhanced efficiency via semi-flooded evaporator operation.

Meanwhile, the Envifreeze features a two-stage compression booster system for lower temperatures and enhanced performance.

The Envi range is designed around Star’s low-pressure receiver technology, which means that minimal refrigerant charge and no refrigerant pumps are required in its operation, and follows on from a variety of CO2 projects completed in 2017 for two of the largest bakeries in the United Kingdom and a local pizza manufacturer.

All members of the Envi family are ideal alternatives to existing ammonia refrigeration systems and synthetic HFC refrigerants.

All units come with welded steel pack pipework and base frames and are designed for hassle-free installation, while the accessible component layout of the machines and the dual pressure-relief valves make maintenance as straightforward as possible.

The new Envi range combines high quality, industrial components with innovative developments in the technology and a thorough understanding of the industry to deliver a tailor made, sustainable refrigeration solution for smaller-scale industrial applications.

