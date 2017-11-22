Spiroflow launches new website

Following the release of their new branding in July this year, powder and dry solids handling specialist, Spiroflow, has launched a new website.

Reflecting a new unified approach and aimed at a global audience, the new website features a responsive and modern design, providing users with faster and more complete access into the issues surrounding material bulk handling.

Key features include a new navigation bar that separates out the different parts of the business – conveying, automation, spare parts and service – and a resource hub providing additional content such as case studies, video library, news and FAQs.

“What we wanted to achieve with this new website is to provide visitors with a resource to enable them to solve problems they might be experiencing with their current processes, particularly powder handling issues,” said Spiroflow’s founder, co-Chairman and President, Michel Podevyn.

“In addition we’ve added more relevant content on aftersales and commissioning, showing that we help customers beyond just delivering a product.”

He added: “Ultimately we need our customers to feel confident about their choice. Just providing more information often doesn’t help; here we are providing tools that allow customers to identify and prioritise the features that are most relevant to them, from which they can make more informed purchase decisions.”

Spiroflow delivers engineered solutions designed to solve powder handling and processing challenges through the UK-based Spiroflow Limited and the US-based Spiroflow Systems, Inc. business units. Together they provide the safest, most efficient, innovative and most reliable process solutions available to customers all over the world.

Spiroflow bulk material handling and powder processing equipment solutions include the widest range of mechanical conveyors in the industry and an expansive line of bulk bag fillers, bulk bag dischargers, control systems, bulk bag conditioners, customised hoppers, bin activators, and bin, bag, box and drum emptiers.