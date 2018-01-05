Space age tech inspires ‘speed breeding’ for future crops

Inspired by space age technology, scientists at the University of Queensland have developed what they claim is the world’s first “speed breeding” crops.

The inspiration came from NASA experiments which sought to grow wheat in space using continuous light which triggered early reproduction in the plants, thereby speeding up their growth.

“We thought we could use the NASA idea to grow plants quickly back on Earth, and in turn, accelerate the genetic gain in our plant breeding programs,” said Dr Lee Hickey, UQ Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) Senior Research Fellow.

Dr Hickey was part of the team from the UQ School of Agriculture that began trialling speed breeding techniques to cut the length of plant breeding cycles more than 10 years ago.

He said. “By using speed breeding techniques in specially modified glasshouses we can grow six generations of wheat, chickpea and barley plants, and four generations of canola plants in a single year – as opposed to two or three generations in a regular glasshouse, or a single generation in the field.”

“Our experiments showed that the quality and yield of the plants grown under controlled climate and extended daylight conditions was as good, or sometimes better, than those grown in regular glasshouses.”

Dr Hickey said information on how to use speed breeding was increasingly in demand from other researchers and industry.

“There has been a lot of interest globally in this technique due to the fact that the world has to produce 60-80% more food by 2050 to feed its nine billion people.”

The speed breeding technique has largely been used for research purposes but is now being adopted by industry.

UQ scientists, in partnership with Dow AgroSciences, have used the technique to develop the new ‘DS Faraday’ wheat variety due for release to industry in 2018.

“DS Faraday is a high protein, milling wheat with tolerance to pre-harvest sprouting,” Dr Hickey said.

“We introduced genes for grain dormancy so it can better handle wet weather at harvest time – which has been a problem wheat scientists in Australia have been trying to solve for 40 years.

“We’ve finally had a breakthrough in grain dormancy, and speed breeding really helped us to do it.”

Dr Hickey said the level of interest in speed breeding led to his collaborators at the John Innes Centre and the University of Sydney to write the Nature Plants paper, which outlines all the protocols involved in establishing speed breeding systems and adaptation of regular glasshouse facilities.