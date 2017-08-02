Sparkling wine sales in UK up 72% since 2012

The sales of sparkling wine have grown by 12% since last year, indicating the nation’s enduring popularity for fizz.

Since 2012, sales of sparkling wine and champagne have grown by 72% – up from 112 million bottles – according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WTSA).

Overall, the UK is the sixth largest sparkling wine market in the world, and the largest market for Champagne outside of France.

Recent reports suggest that the UK is also the largest export market for Italian sparkling wine by both volume and growth, showing our thirst for bubbles continues to grow.

Despite this growth, the WSTA’s report warns that Britain’s wine trade is facing major challenges in the wake of the decision to leave the European Union.

The recent devaluation of the pound after the referendum has led to rising import costs, which has resulted in higher prices and contributed to rising inflation.

This poses a problem for wine drinking Brits, as more than 99% of all wine drunk in the UK is imported, with about half of our wine coming from Europe.

Prices will continue to go up unless “frictionless” post-Brexit trade is secured. This is vital, the WSTA argues, for the continued success of the UK wine industry.

The WSTA’s Wine Report also features a snapshot of recent consumer polling carried out by the Association, with data revealing that a massive 97% of 18-24 year olds polled say they drink Prosecco.

In addition, the polling also revealed that 50% of beer drinkers say that they, too, enjoy wine.

Chief Executive Miles Beale said: “Our Wine Report for 2017 shows that Brits’ thirst for sparkling wine continues to grow, and also underlines the value of the wine trade to the UK economy, not to mention the enormous tax contribution our industry makes to the Treasury’s coffers.

“Over two thirds of UK trade in wine is with the EU, and the question of how to keep the UK at the heart of the world wine trade post-Brexit is key if we want to see continued growth in years to come.”