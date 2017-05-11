Soylent raises $50m in finance round

Soylent, the US meal replacement company, has completed a $50 million Series B financing round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) alongside existing investors.

To date, the company has received a total funding of $74.5 million.

Previous investors include Y Combinator and Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit. With this latest round of financing, Andy Wheeler, General Partner at GV, joins Soylent’s Board of Directors.

Rob Rhinehart, Soylent Founder and CEO, said: “This funding will enable us to expand our current product offerings, support our expansion efforts into traditional retail and international territories, and further our goal of bringing Soylent products to people around the world.”

Soylent launched in 2013 with more than $3 million from the largest crowdfunded food project in history.