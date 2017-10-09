Snaffling Pig snaps up new listings amid brand refresh

The UK’s Snaffling Pig Co has secured listings with Tesco with over 800 stores nationwide now stocking the company’s pork snack products.

The roll out sees three lines listed – Low & Slow BBQ and Ham & Colman’s Mustard from the range of double cooked pork crackling, plus the new Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings.

The listing coincides with a brand refresh, featuring a new logo and contemporary, bright on-pack design across the range.

In addition to distribution with Tesco, the business has recently gained gifting listings with John Lewis, Debenhams and Harvey Nichols with further brand development planned for 2018.

Andrew Allen, co-founder and Marketing Director at Snaffling Pig, said: “Tesco is such a giant of the snack market, meaning many more opportunities for our customers to enjoy a snaffle, and some validation of the porky vision we had three years ago.

“When you couple this with the launch of a new, award winning product and the roll out of our new packaging look and feel, it’s safe to say we’re hugely excited by the months ahead at SP HQ.”