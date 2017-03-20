Upstart snack brand takes on food waste

Spare Fruit, a new sustainable snack brand, is tackling food waste head on by rescuing fruit from British farms and transforming it into healthy fruit crisps.

The brand has recently secured key listings in Planet Organic and Selfridges.

Following in the footsteps of Toast Ale and Rubies in the Rubble – who repurpose food waste and turn it into products – Spare Fruit slices rescued Kentish apples and pears into crisps.

With 40% of fresh produce not even making it into UK shops, the company is dedicated to its promise of retaining as much of the produce it uses as possible.

The crunchy fruit crisps are made from whole fruit that is delicately sliced – even the peel and core are spared – and then slowly air dried to lock in the nutrients. Each bag contains 100% fruit and nothing is added, the company said.

To date, Spare Fruit has saved over 15 tonnes of apples and pears since it began in August 2016. Previously a volunteer at FoodCycle, Spare Fruit’s founder Ben Whitehead was shocked at the amount of perfectly edible surplus fruit brought in that would have otherwise gone to waste. He works directly with British farms to ensure the produce is of the highest quality, whilst also benefiting the producers right at the source in negotiating a fair price for fruit that would otherwise be wasted or sold at a loss.

He said: “Food waste has been a huge issue in the UK for some time, with millions of tonnes wasted at multiple levels. Our mission is to work with British farms, consumers and businesses that want to become more sustainable, tackle and raise awareness of the problem in a delicious way. Our high-quality products are a showcase of some of the beautiful fresh fruit that tragically goes to waste each year.”

2017 plans are in place to rescue more fruit, with the development of new products to expand the range and increase the impact on reducing food waste.

The fruit bags are also stocked in Farm Drop, Natural Kitchen, Farm Stand, Department of Coffee and Social Affairs and will be launching in Planet Organic in April 2017. They are also available to buy online.