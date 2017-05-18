Smoothie brand launches Europe’s first cold-pressed baby food

Savsé, the UK’s fastest growing smoothie brand, is launching Europe’s first ever cold-pressed baby food.

My First Savsé will offer parents a deliciously healthy, 100% organic and completely natural baby food.

Available for babies aged 4 months and over, My First Savsé offers the perfect solution for parents looking to successfully wean their children on to fruit and vegetables with the convenience of homemade quality at home and on the go.

This revolutionary product will be the first of its kind, available nationwide to buy from the chiller in supermarkets and stores from the next week.

CEO and Founder Guka Tavberidze said: “The demand amongst parents for fresh, non-boiled food is increasing, with awareness of the benefits of cold-pressed products more prevalent than ever.

“At Savsé we cold-press our baby food to retain the essential goodness of the fruit and vegetables, providing your child with the very best in the most convenient form possible.”

As opposed to Heat Pasteurisation, Savsé use non-thermal High Pressure Processing (HPP) to ensure that all vital ingredients are locked into each pouch, deactivating bacteria without compromising on taste or quality.

The range comprises of seven flavours: Apple; Blueberry, prune, plum, apple and banana; Carrot, pumpkin, apple and beetroot; Cucumber, kiwi, kale, spinach, apple, banana; Pear, pea, apple and banana; Coconut, cacao, apple and banana, and Lentils, sweet potato, carrot and apple.